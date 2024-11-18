One of the most popular board games just got a massive discount ahead of Black Friday

Few co-op board games are more well-regarded than Spirit Island, so it being slashed to half price is enough to make my eyebrows disappear into my hairline.

You can currently grab Spirit Island for $44.99 at Amazon instead of almost $90, and that's just a single dollar away from its lowest ever price. That's also a 50% reduction on the board game overall. Considering how it's widely regarded as one of the best board games to play as a team, this feels like a bargain.

Seeing as it lands a couple of weeks before 2024's Black Friday board game deals, it's also a surprise. Savings of this caliber are normally saved for the event itself, so it gives me hope we're in for some good offers if this is what we're getting already.

Spirit Island | $89.99 $44.99 at Amazon

Save $45 - Seeing as it doesn't dip below $66 or so very often, this board game discount is pretty notable. Seeing as it's only ever been $1 cheaper before now (during last year's Black Friday actually), I don't think you need to worry about a massive discount waiting in the wings.



Buy it if:

✅ You want a deep strategy game

✅ You prefer co-op to competitive games



Don't buy it if:

❌ You want something quick and easy



Price check:

💲 Walmart | $65.46

💲 Target | OOS



⭐ UK price: £89.99 £66.69 at Zatu

Should you buy Spirit Island?

Much like Scythe or Mysterium, Spirit Island is a board game with a lot of prestige. Actually, it's the sort of game many will point to if they know you're on the hunt for the best cooperative board games. Why? Simple, really; it's bloody excellent.

As with so many modern games, it offers numerous ways to win and doesn't shoehorn you into one particular approach. It also boasts numerous spirits to play as with their own unique gameplay, so replayability is pretty high here as well.

Its theme is anything but predictable, though. Unlike so many area control games, you're actually trying to remove settlers on your board. It's sorta the anti-Catan.

(Image credit: Greater Than Games)

If you still think this is a little pricey, don't stress. The more focused and much cheaper spin-off, Horizons of Spirit Island, is $15.99 at Amazon rather than almost $30. That's a great choice if you aren't sure whether you want to commit, as it distils much of what makes Spirit Island great into a more bitesize package.

