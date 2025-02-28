Of course the Clue: What We Do in the Shadows board game is cheap right now, as normies tell me constantly "It's not like it's Halloween"

I don't know how many times I've heard it, striding out of my front door clad in leather boots and lace up to my eyeballs: "Why are you dressed like that? Halloween isn't for months." B**ch, Halloween is everyday in my house. So I present this gothy Clue deal for my fellow spooky, kooky babes out there. If you're looking to get stuck into some murder mystery shenanigans with the Staten Island vampires of What We Do in the Shadows – YES IN SPRING WHAT OF IT? – look no further.

Right now, you can grab Clue: What We Do in the Shadows for $37.10 at Amazon, because frankly people don't respect the goth lifestyle. If your house, like mine, is constantly adorned with crepe (creepy?) paper and bat sculptures, this might be just the board game deal to bust out at board game night if you're looking for something that puts a nerdy vampiric twist on an all-time classic.

Clue: What We Do in the Shadows | $44.99 $37.10 at Amazon

Save $7.89 - According to price-matching software this is the cheapest the What We Do in the Shadows Clue game has ever been. It dropped to around $38 at the very end of January after a small price hike from $44 to $44.99, but it's not been this cheap since it appeared on the site.



Buy it if:

✅ You loved the show and are a fan of murder mystery

✅ You want the experience of playing one of your favorite vampires from the show



Don't buy it if:

❌ You think Halloween is strictly an October holiday



Price check:

💲Hulu | $49.95

Should you buy Clue: What We Do in the Shadows?

(Image credit: 20th Television)

We all know the classic who dunnit game of Clue: Uncovering who the murderer is, where the murder took place, and with what... Well, now you can have the same fun in the What We Do In The Shadows manor.

Rather than a murder – that's pretty commonplace here – Laszlo's pride and joy (his 100% witch skin hat) has been misplaced. Recover it by finding out whether it's been stuffed behind the Nadja dolly, in someone's coffin, or in a hollowed out book, to name a few instruments. All these are included as little figurines, by the way. Because who doesn't want a tiny Nadja doll of their own?

In this version you get to play as, and accuse, your favorite Staten Island vampires. Including Colin Robinson, Guillermo, Nadja, Laszlo, and Nandor. The Guide even features as a playable character. But beware, the hat's curse could wreak havoc at any moment... Is it even cursed? It's definitely cursed.

