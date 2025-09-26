Magic: The Gathering publisher says "it's no secret" the Final Fantasy crossover sold like mad, so here's the next logical step – a Commander deck with a copy of the OG Final Fantasy 7 inside

Magic: The Gathering has released a rapidly expanding variety of sets based on popular franchises, but its Final Fantasy crossover has proven an especially massive success. That, of course, means more is on the way, with a holiday release led by the ultimate crossover: a Commander deck with a copy of the original Final Fantasy 7 packaged inside.

"It's no secret, #MTGxFINALFANTASY was an absolute titan of a Magic set that players loved," Wizards of the Coast says in a Bluesky post. "You all dove headfirst into the cards, the characters, the Limited environment, the Commander decks and more!"

With that in mind, MTG Final Fantasy is about to expand further on December 5 with what Wizards of the Coast is calling the Holiday Release. Announced alongside the Hobbit, Star Trek, and Marvel Super Heroes sets, the new Final Fantasy cards are led by a series of scene boxes, which will each feature a handful of cards with connecting art that combine to display a complete scene. The four boxes will cover scenes from Final Fantasy 1, 8, 9, and 15.

There's also the Chocobo bundle, which will include 10 play boosters and a bunch of bonus cards, including a promo Birds of Paradise with Paradise Chocobo, a themed pack of lands with 10 rendered with Chocobo Track Foil treatment, and a pair of bonus cards pulled from the main set with unique art.

My favorite part, though, is the new version of the Limit Break Commander deck. This is the same as the previous version of Limit Break, except for the inclusion of a new variant of Cloud, Midgar Mercenary with a variant of the art used of Final Fantasy 7's original North American box art. According to Wizards, it also includes "the original PC Release" of FF7.

Now, I'm going to guess they don't actually mean the original PC release – I doubt they're stuffing a bunch of CDs in this thing, and the deck box does say "download code" on the front – but I'm still delighted to see the game bundled in for a perfect nostalgia trip. Playing MTG under the glow of a television with Cloud's blocky visage looking down is the kind of '90s throwback I can get behind.

