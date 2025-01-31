I'm getting big Disco Cop vibes from Blades in the Dark's upcoming swinging sixties supplement

Blades in the Dark, a game of espionage and debauchery, of gangs, scoundrels, and paranormal entities, is moving into the late 60s with its latest official supplement, Blades '68. While time is tracked differently in Blades in the Dark – with the original game set in 847 IE – we're now entering 968 AC and the rulebook takes some groovy-as-heck cues from real-world '60s graphic design.

Currently on our best tabletop RPGs list, Blades in the Dark has a huge following. And as much as we didn't expect a '60s sequel, I can certainly see where they're going with it. This is a zippy, engaging TRPG, and one that's sure to work well with revolutionary '60s counter-culture references and, of course, a swingin' aesthetic.

Using the same core mechanics, and compatible with Blades in the Dark: Deep Cuts modules as well, there have been a few changes to the system outlined in the playtest document.

One of the main changes to note comes in the form of the Gameplay Cycle. This is split into three parts: Crew business, trouble engine, and personal business. Crew business is the quickfire setup of a situation, and the runthrough of the score (which sees players overcoming obstacles, having flashbacks and maybe completing an operation).

Previously in the later Downtime phase, the payout, heat, harm, and complications come in here, with a moment to debrief before the trouble engine revs up and the GM moves forward faction clocks, generates and updates trouble for the Crew to encounter.

Blades in the Dark's original 'Downtime' phase now comes under 'personal business', which forms the second half of the gameplay cycle in Blades '68. In it, players can "indulge their vice to remove stress, recover harm, work on a long-term project, or achieve other goals."

One of my favorite things is that you can be a Swinger, who handles the complex social landscape with "audacity, charisma, and panache". Their list of questions to ask the group, to get a feel for how everyone knows each other, include:

Which one of you went to that big party with me the other night?

Which one of you is my competition on the dance floor?

Which one of you comes to me for fashion advice?

As for the lore, a lot has happened since the start of the Unity Era. Still set in Doskvol, the times have changed greatly in 100 years. The Imperial fleet has seen its last successful leviathan hunt lead into "Dark years of failing lightning barriers, famine, and panic"; the Age of Consensus had Shattered Isles nations collaborating in a time of "peace, rationality, and stability through conformity"; and Imperial troops were sent to invade a separatist city set up in a bastion by Severosi radicals in The Sevrin Invasion.

Right now you can sign up for the Blades '68 playtest materials from Evil Hat Productions, which outlines the full round of changes in a fully playable draft of the game. Just be aware that the final draft could see changes to the system as it currently stands, based on player feedback.

