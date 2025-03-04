I don't get how this Disney Villainous: Introduction to Evil board game is under $9 right now, when it has a free Prince John Disney Lorcana foil card inside

One of the best intros to the Disney Villainous just got really bloomin cheap

The Prince John foil Lorcana Promo card
(Image credit: Ravensburger)

This introduction to the Disney Villainous board game isn't just your average copy of Disney Villainous: Introduction to Evil. This mix-and-match 'expandalone' has a card up it's sleeve. A Shimmering Skies Promo Card for Disney Lorcana, of Prince John – Gold Lover to be exact.

Coming in at a ridiculously low price, Disney Villainous: Introduction to Evil is just $8.87 at Amazon right now. This streamlined version of Disney Villainous is the cheapest it's ever been according to our price matching software. That's down from $29.99, making this a saving of $21.12. That's including the free promo card, which makes this deal all the more tempting for Lorcana TCG players, if it wasn't already tempting enough for lovers of the best board games.

Over in the UK, you won't get the huge discount, but you can still get the game along with the foil promo card for £26 at Thirsty Meeples.

Disney Villainous: Introduction to Evil + Prince John Lorcana promo card | $29.99 $8.87 at AmazonSave $21.12 -Buy it if:Don't buy it if:Price check:UK price:

Disney Villainous: Introduction to Evil + Prince John Lorcana promo card | $29.99 $8.87 at Amazon
Save $21.12 - According to price-matching software this is the cheapest this version of the game has been since it was released in 2024.

Buy it if:
✅ You love Disney Villainous and want to teach it to your pals easier
✅ You're looking to get some of that Prince John promo card action

Don't buy it if:
❌ TCGs and Disney aren't your bag

Price check:
💲Ravensburger | $29.99

UK price:
Thirsty Meeples | £26

View Deal

Should you buy Disney Villainous: Introduction to Evil?

Coming with four sculpted movers for Disney's Maleficent, Captain Hook, Prince John, and Ursula, this is a streamlined version of Disney Villainous that is considered far easier to teach to new players.

It's an asymmetric board game that sees players take turns to achieve sinister objectives in a bid to be the most Villainous of all. To do so, you must defeat the would-be heroes, including Robin Hood who must be sent to jail for Prince John to win.

With Disney Villainous: Unstoppable! having just been announced, this is certainly one to nab if you're looking for yet more villains to add to the mix when you get hold of it. Plus, a free foil Disney Lorcana card never goes amiss, especially when it's one of Prince John sucking his widdle thumb.

Why not check out the best MTG deals, if you're a fan of card games. Or for some Disney goodies, get a load of the best Disney+ bundles out there.

