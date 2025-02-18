Disney Villainous: Unstoppable! will include refreshed gameplay, a shared board, and communal rules

Ravensburger has announced today that the company will soon be bringing us a whole host of fiendish Villainous editions in 2025. These are set to include expandalone (standalone expansion) games for both Disney Villainous and Star Wars Villainous, as well as a new game called Disney: Villainous Unstoppable! – a family-friendly design that adds a shared board and a bunch of other fun changes. Alongside this, we can expect the company to feature its first ever live-action villain in a new expandalone game.

Dark and brooding Disney fans will undoubtedly consider Villainous one of the best board games out there, and while it hasn't made it onto our list, its always nice to see games getting a refresh to make them easier for or kids to get a handle on.

If there's one thing I remember from trying out the Disney Villainous board game with friends, it's that it felt a little like playing our own separate games at the same table. We only tended to interact through the odd move that changed things marginally for other players, and while I recognize part of this was the ridiculous size of the table we chose to play it on, I welcome the idea of a shared board in the upcoming Unstoppable edition.

With the introduction of a shared board and rules, we can expect to see less asymetric gameplay in this fast-paced game of evildoing. We're likely to see the game becoming more communal in this form, and there's a lot of potential for more take that action as they race to collect tokens.

Hands-on (Image credit: Ravensburger) "I was able to take a closer look at Unstoppable when I visited the London Toy Fair back in January, and I was most impressed with how it streamlines the mechanics for a younger audience without losing what makes Villainous special. Many of the available actions are the same, for example, but you use them when you land on a specific space." Benjamin Abbott, Tabletop & Merch Editor

As for other changes, Ravensburger's Head of New Games Marketing Lysa Penrose says the company wanted to try to cater for "kids or families who might not have time to play a longer strategy game". As such, the designers have revised the game's length with the new Unstoppable! version, making it a little more approachable as an option for a quick game night.

Disney Villainous: Unstoppable! is coming this summer, though we don't have a full release date as yet. We do know it'll cost around $19.99, however.

As far as the live-action villian expected to feature in the upcoming Disney Villainous expandalone, we can only speculate. Though we've narrowed it down to a few potential candidates:

Maleficent

Kiros

Cruella

Gaston

Ursula

Evil Queen

Scar

Jafar

Lady Tremaine

Shere Khan

Xianniang

Böri Khan

The announcement will be made around the live-action expandalone character later in the year, so time will tell who we can expect to see as the first.

