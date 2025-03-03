Get up to 50% off Candela Obscura, Critical Role's spooky Call of Cthulhu-inspired TTRPG

The folks of Critical Role may be associated with Dungeons & Dragons, but that hasn't stopped them from throwing their hat in the ring of the best tabletop RPGs with Candela Obscura and the upcoming Daggerheart. If you've been looking for an excuse to try out Candela Obscura, consider this the excuse: right now, there are great deals on resources for the Darrington Press game that'll deliver you up to $34 worth of savings.



For example, the PDF version of the Candela Obscura Core Rulebook, which would usually set you back $39.99 is currently $19.99 on DriveThruRPG. If you're hungry for more, the Complete Candela Obscura Bundle delivers just that.



In addition to a PDF copy of the Core Rulebook, the bundle also comes with a copy of Horrors of the Fairelands (the Candela Obscura module that was just released last month), as well as some Demiplane and Roll20 extras to sweeten the deal. All that would normally cost you $84.96 but at the moment, it's $49.99 at DriveThruRPG.

Candela Obscura Core Rulebook [PDF] | $39.99 $19.99 at DriveThruRPG

This is a pretty essential start for any would-be Candela Obscura party, and so it's the kind of tome that would set you back almost $40 usually. With it sitting at an impressive half-price, you can enjoy everything within its pages for way less.

✅ You want to play or run Candela Obscura

✅ You love RPGs that are heavy on the roleplaying

✅ You’re a big fan of the aesthetic of games like Call of Cthulhu Don't buy it if:

❌ You want more assignments than what the Core Rulebook alone provides

❌ You prefer having a physical copy ⭐ UK price: £15.86 at DriveThruRPG

Complete Candela Obscura Bundle [PDF, Demiplane, Roll20] | $84.96 $49.99 at DriveThruRPG

With five different digital resources to enhance your Candela Obscura experience, this collection would usually set you back almost $85. Thanks to this DriveThruRPG deal, you get a bargain and plenty of goodies to make your journey to the Fairelands even more special.

✅ You want a little more than what the Core Rulebook offers

✅ You have a party that want to play the game long-term

✅ You tend to play with a VTT or with the aid digital tools Don't buy it if:

❌ You're only interested in playing a one-shot or two

❌ You're a pen and paper purist ⭐ UK price: £39.66 at DriveThruRPG

Should you buy Candela Obscura?

(Image credit: Demiplane / Darrington Press)

If you've gotten your first taste of the Illuminated Worlds system via the game's Quick Start Guide and you find yourself raring to investigate some proper occult goings on, you'll want to dive into full-blown play with the Core Rulebook. An invaluable resource for GM and player alike, this 204-page Core Rulebook will fully initiate you into the secret society of Candela Obscura. From everything you need to know to navigate the Fairelands to a runthrough of how to create and roleplay your very own paranormal-investigating PC, you'll find it within these (digital) covers.



However, if you're looking to really step up your paranormal detective adventure, it's probably worth seeking out a PDF copy of the newly released module, Candela Obscura: Horrors of the Fairelands. This anthology of assignments helps a GM take players through eight assignments (equivalent to around 16-24 sessions worth of content) with resources like maps, hand-outs, stats on gear and enemies, and the character sheets of five pre-made PCs.



As well as giving you the PDF versions of the Candela Obscura Core Rulebook and Horror of the Fairelands, the Complete Candela Obscura Bundle also includes Demiplane access for both titles – making it super easy to generate and manage highly interactive character sheets and access all of your game resources in one place. Then, during sessions, you can use the resources included in the Candela Dressed to Kill Add-on to bring the Fairelands to life in Roll20's virtual tabletop.

