Fully funded in 12 minutes, this card game combines 3D printable miniatures with deep strategic deckbuilding

This specialised deck building card game, complete with 3D printable STL files to build out your army, is closing its Backerkit funding today. Having managed to get Malediction funded in just 12 minutes, Loot Studios is currently sitting on more than 800% funding for the project.

The card game is a 2-4 player, fast paced skirmish that lasts around 60 minutes, with a bunch of different factions to choose from as you smash through enemy lines and destroy your foes. In each box available you get everything needed to play a single faction, including a bunch of STL files that come pre-supported, so there's no need to jump in and edit. These include characters as well as terrain pieces, all of which are looking absolutely stunning and super-detailed. That's certainly enough to set it apart from most of the best card games.

The game itself also looks to be supported by some interesting lore. Helping bring the lore of Malediction to life, renowned Dragonlace co-author Tracy Hickman developed a fully fleshed-out universe of warring factions, magic, and monsters, so you know you're getting some fascinating worldbuilding along with the game.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Loot Studios) (Image credit: Loot Studios)

From the Order of the Shattered Throne's "Last bastion against evil and corruption", to the Conclave of the Spheres' mages who "Drink deeply from the fountain of knowledge – and the powers that come with it," there are plenty of armies to choose from. My personal favorite, and the one that's going to use up the most 3D printing material no-doubt, is the Primal Blood faction. They seek to "Shed however much blood is necessary to claim victory!" Metal.

If you manage to jump on the Backerkit before it ends, you'll get not only a special pricing for each faction, but also early access. We've actually been speaking to the Malediction designers, so you can expect to see that interview popping up on the site this week, too.

