From the designer of Scythe, this board game has dropped to its lowest price of just $11

Deals
By
published

Red rising, price dropping

Red Rising game box and components
(Image credit: Stonemaier Games)

There are some names that you get accustomed to seeing on the best board games in hobby stores and the collections of tabletop enthusiasts. Alongside considering factors like game mechanics and theming, a game designer who happens to have made a game you really loved before is usually a good indication that’ll enjoy their other work.

Red Rising is a futuristic, dystopian strategy game from the publishers of Wingspan and the designer behind Scythe, one of the top 50 board games on BoardGameGeek. While top 50 might not sound too impressive, consider the fact that BGG catalogues pretty much every board game ever created – being in the top 50 is a serious pedigree.

You can pick up Red Rising for just $10.99 at Amazon, after it received a pretty incredible discount of 54% off its $24 MSRP. Meanwhile, UK tabletop gamers can avail of an ever-so-slightly-more-modest 28% discount by choosing to buy it for £26.59 at Zatu.

Red Rising |$24.00$10.99 at AmazonSave $13 -

Red Rising | $24.00 $10.99 at Amazon
Save $13 - This is the lowest price we’ve seen for Red Rising so far and really, one of the lowest prices you’ll see for most board games in 2025.

Buy it if:
✅ You’re a fan of the Red Rising series or similar sci-fi settings
✅ You enjoy strategy board games
✅ You want a game you can play multiplayer or solo

Don't buy it if:
❌ You like games with cuter, softer themes
❌ Even the lightest of strategy has your head hurting

UK price: £26.59 at Zatu

View Deal

Should you buy Red Rising?

Red Rising cards in a person's hand the board below them has a fox-shaped container of tokens and stacks of cards

(Image credit: Stonemaier Games)

While it’s definitely going to offer a little more to those who’ve read the source novels by Pierce Brown, you don’t have to be familiar with the setting of Red Rising to enjoy it. As a matter of fact, this game is a guaranteed spoiler-free experience, so if you do fancy checking out the books once you’ve played the game, that works too.

Perfect for fans of games like Terraforming Mars (or fans of Dune: Imperium - Uprising who want to give their brain a well-deserved break), Red Rising sees you play as one of fourteen castes all vying for power. While that means plenty of ground for competition between you and up to five of your friends, Red Rising also has a solo mode that’ll let you flex your strategy muscles even when you can’t get a playgroup together.

For more of Red Rising’s green flags, consider the fact that it's from the folks who brought you Wingspan and its Draconic spin-off, Wrymspan. We at Gamesradar+ also sing the praises of the futuristic bee-worker placement game, Apiary: another excellent pick from the publisher’s portfolio.

In the market for more savings? Swing by our round-up of the top board game deals. For some handy suggestions on what to play next, check out the best adult board games!

TOPICS
Abigail Shannon
Abigail Shannon
Tabletop & Merch Writer

Abigail is a Tabletop & Merch writer at Gamesradar+. She carries at least one Magic: The Gathering deck in her backpack at all times and always spends far too long writing her D&D character backstory. She’s a lover of all things cute, creepy, and creepy-cute.

