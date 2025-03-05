Following MTG Final Fantasy, another Square Enix Magic collab is “likely a matter of ‘when,’ not ‘if’”

News
By
published

I double-block your Sora with my 2B and Max Caulfield

MTG Final Fantasy art of Kefka Palazzo from Final Fantasy VI dropping potions into water
(Image credit: Wizards of the Coast / Square Enix)

MTG Final Fantasy is the only confirmed Universes Beyond collaboration featuring a Square Enix property… for now, at least.

However, it seems as though the famed game studio won’t be leaving the world of one of the best card games just yet. We’re a solid three months out from MTG Final Fantasy’s release date, and not only can you pre-order the set already but we’re also starting to hear whispers about a possible successor from the Magic: The Gathering team.

In an interview with Gamespot, Wizards of the Coast’s Franchise VP for Magic, Rebecca Shephard opened up on what she believes the future holds for the relationship between Magic: The Gathering and Square Enix. For starters, Shephard indicated that pretty much every external IP that has featured in MTG in releases like Universes Beyond or Secret Lair isn’t immune to making a return to the game, thanks to the ongoing communication WOTC tend to keep with collaborators: “I don't think there's ever an end to any partnership. Even if the product is done and we don't reprint it anymore because the term of the contract expired, we still stay in contact."

2B from Nier Automata, Clive from Final Fantasy 16, Sora from Kingdom Hearts, and Cloud from Final Fantasy 7. The Square Enix logo is editted on top.

(Image credit: Square Enix)

Square Enix in particular might have a leg-up in this regard though, as according to MTG’s Principal Designer, Gavin Verhey, the love for Magic runs deep at Square Enix. As Verhey explains, “one of the team members over [at Square Enix Japan] owns a Black Lotus. These are serious Magic players.”

On the future tie-in releases with Square Enix, Shepherd had an exciting (but fairly vague) carrot to dangle in front of the faces of MTG fans. "Much like any other partnership, we can revisit it like we revisit our own worlds,” she says, “I'm not confirming something is in the works here, but it's likely a matter of 'when,' not 'if.'"

The question remains: which Square Enix property MTG would gravitate to next? I’m sure Kingdom Hearts would be top of many players’ wishlists; but given that Disney has its own TCG in Disney Lorcana, a major cog could be thrown in the works of that possible crossover-within-a-crossover.

To score some savings on Magic: The Gathering, check out our round-up of the best MTG deals! For ideas on what to play next, don't miss the best board games or best 2-player board games.

Abigail Shannon
Abigail Shannon
Tabletop & Merch Writer

Abigail is a Tabletop & Merch writer at Gamesradar+. She carries at least one Magic: The Gathering deck in her backpack at all times and always spends far too long writing her D&D character backstory. She’s a lover of all things cute, creepy, and creepy-cute.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Emet-Selch, Unsundered and Summon:Shiva from MTG Final Fantasy
Latest MTG Final Fantasy spoilers reveal first-ever Saga creature, Emet-Selch, and retro PSX art
Cloud Commander card and MTG Final Fantasy Commander deck
MTG Final Fantasy Commander precons meld essential Magic archetypes with favorites from across the FF series
MTG Final Fantasy products in a pile of Gil
MTG Final Fantasy Commander decks cost 40% more than an average precon, but that hasn’t stopped them from selling out almost immediately
Smothering Tithe art with MTG Universes Beyond products laid on top
MTG players will pay more in future as Magic’s Head Designer confirms “higher MSRP” will be the norm for Universes Beyond sets
MTG Marvel&#039;s Spider-Man set art of Spider-Man swinging in frame, surrounded by MTG Marvel&#039;s Spider-Man products
The first MTG Spider-Man previews have landed, and you can pre-order the set right now
Aang from MTG Avatar The Last Airbender, Cosmogrand Zenith from MTG Edge of Eternities, and Ugin from MTG Tarkir: Dragonstorm
MagicCon Chicago preview panel reveals MTG Avatar: The Last Airbender, Tarkir: Dragonstorm Commanders, and more
Latest in Tabletop Gaming
MTG Final Fantasy art of Kefka Palazzo from Final Fantasy VI dropping potions into water
Following MTG Final Fantasy, another Square Enix Magic collab is “likely a matter of ‘when,’ not ‘if’”
Terraforming Mars TTRPG logo on top art of mars colonists
Terraforming Mars TTRPG crowdfund hits almost $200,000 in one day as fans flock to name a space city after themselves
Ticket to Rde and Catan art side by side
Two legendary essentials for your board game collection are better than half price right now
The White Deer Inn in the Suikoden game
Fans are concerned Critical Role's Suikoden one-shot will be ruined by one player's "complete incompetence and blaming the game"
Warhammer 40k Wrath and Glory Core Rulebook art featuring a Tech Priest, a White Scars Space Marine and others
Worth over $200, this $25 Warhammer 40k TTRPG bundle will send you to the 41st millennium for less
Doggerland player board
Doggerland review: "A delicate dance of survival and management that doesn't feel weighted toward a single strategy"
Latest in News
MTG Final Fantasy art of Kefka Palazzo from Final Fantasy VI dropping potions into water
Following MTG Final Fantasy, another Square Enix Magic collab is “likely a matter of ‘when,’ not ‘if’”
Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm in The Fantastic Four: First Steps
Fantastic Four: First Steps concept art contains an unexpected MCU Easter Egg that could change the Marvel movie completely
Just One Look
A new "edge-of-your-seat" Harlan Coben thriller series has been quietly added to Netflix
Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 graphics card standing upright on desk with sad text face overlayed.
I just watched the RTX 5070 effectively sell out before it even launched
A screenshot from The Witcher 1, showing Geralt slashing at a hairy beast
Netflix's The Witcher casts its first game-exclusive character with a Witcher 1 deep-cut who Geralt first took care of in the 2007 RPG
Megan Fox and Amanda Seyfried as Jennifer and Needy in Jennifer&#039;s Body
16 years after it was released, cult '00s horror movie may be getting a surprise sequel: "We're working on it"
More about tabletop gaming
Ticket to Rde and Catan art side by side

Two legendary essentials for your board game collection are better than half price right now
Terraforming Mars TTRPG logo on top art of mars colonists

Terraforming Mars TTRPG crowdfund hits almost $200,000 in one day as fans flock to name a space city after themselves
Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm in The Fantastic Four: First Steps

Fantastic Four: First Steps concept art contains an unexpected MCU Easter Egg that could change the Marvel movie completely
See more latest
Most Popular
Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm in The Fantastic Four: First Steps
Fantastic Four: First Steps concept art contains an unexpected MCU Easter Egg that could change the Marvel movie completely
Just One Look
A new "edge-of-your-seat" Harlan Coben thriller series has been quietly added to Netflix
Megan Fox and Amanda Seyfried as Jennifer and Needy in Jennifer&#039;s Body
16 years after it was released, cult '00s horror movie may be getting a surprise sequel: "We're working on it"
Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 graphics card standing upright on desk with sad text face overlayed.
I just watched the RTX 5070 effectively sell out before it even launched
A screenshot from The Witcher 1, showing Geralt slashing at a hairy beast
Netflix's The Witcher casts its first game-exclusive character with a Witcher 1 deep-cut who Geralt first took care of in the 2007 RPG
Robert Downey Jr. during the Doctor Doom announcement at Marvel&#039;s SDCC 2024 panel
The Russo brothers tease the "incredible opportunity" of returning for Avengers 5 and 6: "We want to beat those younger versions of ourselves"
Chris Pratt in The Electric State
6 years after Avengers: Endgame, Chris Pratt talks reuniting with the Russo brothers for new Netflix movie The Electric State: "I have much more responsibilities in this film than I had in the Avengers movies"
Eleven in Stranger Things season 4, episode 9
Millie Bobby Brown talks the "really emotional" goodbye of Stranger Things season 5: "I'll always be grateful for the Duffer Brothers for hiring me"
Image of the box art for Tony Hawk&#039;s Pro Skater 3 + 4 on the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S with an orange GamesRadar background.
Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4 pre-orders include Doom Slayer and an actual full-sized skateboard
Ticket to Rde and Catan art side by side
Two legendary essentials for your board game collection are better than half price right now