Following MTG Final Fantasy, another Square Enix Magic collab is “likely a matter of ‘when,’ not ‘if’”

MTG Final Fantasy is the only confirmed Universes Beyond collaboration featuring a Square Enix property… for now, at least.



However, it seems as though the famed game studio won’t be leaving the world of one of the best card games just yet. We’re a solid three months out from MTG Final Fantasy’s release date, and not only can you pre-order the set already but we’re also starting to hear whispers about a possible successor from the Magic: The Gathering team.

In an interview with Gamespot, Wizards of the Coast’s Franchise VP for Magic, Rebecca Shephard opened up on what she believes the future holds for the relationship between Magic: The Gathering and Square Enix. For starters, Shephard indicated that pretty much every external IP that has featured in MTG in releases like Universes Beyond or Secret Lair isn’t immune to making a return to the game, thanks to the ongoing communication WOTC tend to keep with collaborators: “I don't think there's ever an end to any partnership. Even if the product is done and we don't reprint it anymore because the term of the contract expired, we still stay in contact."

(Image credit: Square Enix)

Square Enix in particular might have a leg-up in this regard though, as according to MTG’s Principal Designer, Gavin Verhey, the love for Magic runs deep at Square Enix. As Verhey explains, “one of the team members over [at Square Enix Japan] owns a Black Lotus. These are serious Magic players.”



On the future tie-in releases with Square Enix, Shepherd had an exciting (but fairly vague) carrot to dangle in front of the faces of MTG fans. "Much like any other partnership, we can revisit it like we revisit our own worlds,” she says, “I'm not confirming something is in the works here, but it's likely a matter of 'when,' not 'if.'"



The question remains: which Square Enix property MTG would gravitate to next? I’m sure Kingdom Hearts would be top of many players’ wishlists; but given that Disney has its own TCG in Disney Lorcana, a major cog could be thrown in the works of that possible crossover-within-a-crossover.

To score some savings on Magic: The Gathering, check out our round-up of the best MTG deals! For ideas on what to play next, don't miss the best board games or best 2-player board games.