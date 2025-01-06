Exploding Kittens CEO is helping bring the Survivor reality show to tabletop, having watched "every episode of Survivor since the first season – 24 years ago"

Together with Survivor host Jeff Probst and game designer Ian Clayman, Exploding Kittens CEO Elan Lee has been working to bring the Survivor reality TV show experience to the realm of board gaming. With Survivor: The tribe has spoken releasing this month, Lee has admitted their obsession with the show in a recent press release (via BGG).

"I've watched every episode of Survivor since the first season – 24 years ago", Lee notes. "It has had a massive influence on my own game designs." It's likely the show's influence has been seeping into our experience of playing Exploding Kitten games for years already, then. And sure, there are heaps of challenges to inspire board game mechanics in the show, but will it be in the running for a spot on the best board game list this year?

Only if it can "Outwit. Outplay. Outlast" the rest, I imagine.

Lee says that he's always wanted to translate the long-running show into something for people to play at home, but admits "condensing a multi-week game to less than 30 minutes has been challenging. After two years of working closely with Jeff Probst, we've finally done it… with all the fun, strategy, alliances, and betrayal packed into a beautiful box."

(Image credit: Exploding Kittens)

You can expect many of the show's major themes to surface, including that of secret alliances and vote casting, as well as cards that let you steal or sneak a peek at your opponents cards. Some cards allow you to declare yourself tribal council leader, or provide protection from elimination. On top of all that, prominent contestants from over the years feature as playable characters, so you can relive those wild moments

Survivor: The tribe has spoken is set to release on Jan 12, so keep an eye out for it in stores if you're a fan of the show, and get ready to drop your buffs in an evening of bluffing and sneaky negotiations.

For more recommendations, why not check out the best card games or best two player board games.