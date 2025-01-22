Create megoliths and cave paintings in deep prehistoric strategy board game Doggerland, now half price

If you're a fan of board games that really dig into lost culture, or city builders that let you get the full experience of life in prehistoric times, Doggerland may just be a best board games contender for you. It's a worker placement board game, but it's so much more than just that.

Right now, you can get hold of it for half price, that's just $40 on Amazon, against the usual $80 for this comprehensive strategy game. Having released just last year, the game hasn't seen that many drops in price yet. So this is a great opportunity to nab it for a deep discount.

If you're a fellow UK-based caveperson, you can also grab it for just under £20 off at Zatu games, so there's no reason for us to miss out on the fun overseas. Appropriately, that's sort of what Doggerland is all about: exploring the the stretch of land that once connected the British Isles to the rest of Europe, back in the days of wooly mammoths and cave paintings.

(Image credit: Hachette Boardgames)

Should you buy Doggerland?

There's a lot to love about this game that dives deep into the lives of Prehistoric folk, not least the fact that every game of Doggerland is different. With procedural tiles laid out to be explored, and various goals that change every time you play, there are countless combinations that'll have you pulling Doggerland out of the cupboard time and time again.

The game sees players accumulating points through the seasons by strategising around the limited resources on the map. You grow your clan, migrate across the map hunting wild animals, and uh *checks notes* create megoliths and invoke twin births with the help of your Shaman. Okay, so it's not entirely historically accurate, but a mystical twist never hurt, did it?

As you play, you add to your fresco paintings with great deeds, create tools, as well as statues and necklaces that all add to your point score depending on the current goals. It's a deep and ever-changing game, Doggerland, and one that I can't wait to get hold of for review myself.

For more discounts, be sure to check out the latest the top board game deals for January 2025. As for last-minute present ideas, why not drop by our gifts for gamers guide?