I'm biased but the new Aeldari Phoenix Lords might be the coolest character models in all of Warhammer 40K

I've long admired the Aeldari's elite Aspect Warriors, with their hyper-specialized loadouts, unique armor styles, and heroic Phoenix Lord leaders. But finecast horror stories and ancient designs older than me dissuaded me from ever buying them. However, after the good omen that was the updated Striking Scorpions for Kill Team: Salvation, the Aeldari Aspect Warrior reunion has been a long time coming and does not disappoint.

The latest wave of Asuryani models sees sculpts over 30 years old finally getting the rich redesigns they thoroughly deserve, including new Exarch wargear. Best of all, the Warp Spiders, Swooping Hawks, and Fire Dragons are joined by Asurmen and their respective Phoenix Lords, including the entirely new Warp Spider leader, Lhykhis. Altogether they showcase the updated scale, superb detail, and refined craftworld aesthetic perfectly, but they're not without their problems when it comes to getting them tabletop ready.

Well crafted

(Image credit: Future)

Essential info Six updated Aeldari kits and one new Phoenix Lord lead the warhost in 2025:



- Asurmen: $45 / £28

- Fuegan: $45 / £28

- Baharroth: $45 / £28

- Lhykhis: $45 / £28

- 5 Fire Dragons + Aspect Shrine token: $62.50 / £40

- 5 Swooping Hawks + Aspect Shrine token: $62.50 / £40

- 5 Warp Spiders + Aspect Shrine token: $62.50 / £40

With such long service records for some of these Aspect Warrior sculpts (the Warp Spiders are from 1994!), improving on them was hardly a challenge for the Warhammer 40K design team. In fact, it'd be more notable if these refreshes were terrible. Thankfully, they're not. The Fire Dragons look more stoic than stiff, the Warp Spiders have been scaled up incredibly well, and the Swooping Hawks no longer look grounded.

Where these new Aspect Warrior kits shine are the extra options for their Exarchs, allowing for much greater customization. Multiple Exarch helmets and entirely new wargear loadouts on top of their classic weapons mean you can create unique squad leaders, with some fitting certain tabletop combat scenarios better than others.

As an example, Warp Spiders Exarchs now have access to spinneret rifles and powerblade arrays to cover all-out melee or ranged combat. Similarly, the Fire Dragons Exarch can wield an extremely cool fusion pistol and dragon axe combo, while the Swooping Hawks Exarch can sport a scatter laser typically reserved for vehicles. As someone who doesn't enjoy getting duplicate units, the limited options of the old kits always put me off owning more than one but having Exarchs with completely different fighting styles is appealing.

(Image credit: Future)

Conversely, the Phoenix Lords lack any customization but their updated sculpts are worth considering for their looks alone. I always thought Asurmen and Fuegan's old models looked a little goofy, but the updated designs have made these two lords some of my favourites. And since I've tested their lethality with the new Warhammer 40K Aeldari Codex, I'd say they're worth adding to your army lists.

This release also sees an entirely new Phoenix Lord join the fray and with one of the most stunning Warhammer 40K models I've seen. Lhykhis, the originator of the Warp Spiders, is captured mid-flickerjump, emerging from the warp with all her weapons brandished and it's cool as hell – and she's lethal on the tabletop to boot. She's a welcome addition to the team, even if Karandras has gone missing as a result, and the model makes for a unique centerpiece for your army. Although, the lightning web base, tucked pose, and many limbs means it's an intimidating model to build and paint, and it's not the only one.

Avatar of Pain

(Image credit: Future)

Aeldari are hardly a beginner-friendly army for painting and gaming, but I think these Phoenix Lords in particular push this to the limit, for better and for worse. I can attest to how incredible they look when you start getting some paint on them, but the initial assembly can be a bit of a hurdle.

Most importantly, building in sub-assemblies is vital for preserving your sanity when painting. And when you're building, you need to handle each Lord with care, especially when scraping off mould lines. Every Phoenix Lord seems to have a fragile part that looks like it might snap in a light breeze, particularly the spindly warp lightning effects on Lhykhis' base which she awkwardly attaches to via several very small contact points - I've lost count of the number of times I managed to break off the cloth on Asurmen's left arm.

For the most part, this fiddliness doesn't extend to the comparatively robust Aspect Warriors, though Lhykis does pass some to her Warp Spiders. Due to having a massive backpack and two pairs of arms holding one big gun, there are a lot of small connections that need to be carefully lined up. I advise doing rigorous test-fitting for each Warp Spider to avoid any amputations like the one I had to perform.

(Image credit: Future)

However, my issues with the fragility and complexity of these 2025 Aeldari models are ultimately quite minor considering the end results. The real issue is prices – a tale perhaps as old as the Aeldari when it comes to Warhammer – as the Aspect Warriors face a sort of Aspect "tax". A box of five of these warriors costs as much as a box of 10 Space Marine Intercessors at $62.50 / £40.

With a hot new Codex that has buffed up the Phoenix Lords and their troopers, they're incredibly tempting, even if you could be spending hundreds on building out your forces or replacing your existing ones. Any Aeldari collector would be extremely pleased to behold these refreshed models but consult the strands of fate (your bank account) first! Now back to looking for Karandras…

It's been a good year so far for tabletop wargamers - the Death Korps of Krieg recently charged back into the spotlight, and heavy metal Space Marines stole the show at the Las Vegas Open 2025.