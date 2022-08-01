Sylvester Stallone slams Drago spin-off and calls producer a "parasite"

Sylvester Stallone has responded to reports that Drago, a new Rocky spin-off, is in development – and the Rocky Balboa actor isn't happy.

"Another heartbreaker… Just found this out… ONCE AGAIN, IRWIN WINKLER, this PATHETIC 94 year old PRODUCER and HIS MORONIC VULTURE CHILDREN, Charles and David, are once again picking clean THE BONES of another wonderful character I created without even telling me," Stallone wrote on Instagram. "I APOLOGIZE to the FANS, I never wanted ROCKY characters to be exploited by these parasites… By the way, I once had nothing but respect for Dolph but he NEVER told me about what was going on behind my back with the character I created for him!!! REAL FRIENDS are more precious than gold."

A post shared by Sly Stallone (@officialslystallone) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

The spin-off, first reported by Deadline (opens in new tab) last week, is said to center around Ivan Drago (Dolph Lundgren) and his son Viktor (Florian Munteanu). Drago first appeared in Rocky 4, before making another appearance with his son in Creed 2.

In another post, he said: "After IRWIN WINKLER And FAMILY SUCK ROCKY DRY! Presumed to be the most hated, untalented, [decrepit] producer in Hollywood and his cowardly children have found their next meal… Drago? Throughout history so many artists in every industry, recording, painting, writing, you name it have been destroyed by these blood suckers who have destroyed so many families, lining their pockets with other people's work.. #parasite producers #exploited artists victims."

A post shared by Sly Stallone (@officialslystallone) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Stallone wrote all six Rocky movies and directed four of them. He's been on board as a producer for both Creed movies, which star Michael B. Jordan as Adonis Creed, the son of Apollo, but he's stepping away from the franchise for the upcoming Creed 3.

Lundgren, AKA Ivan Drago himself, responded to Stallone's comments in his own Instagram post, writing: "Just to set the record straight regarding a possible Drago spinoff. There’s no approved script, no deals in place, no director and I was personally under the impression that my friend Sly Stallone was involved as a producer or even as an actor. There was a press leak last week which was unfortunate. In touch with Mr Balboa - just so all the fans can relax…There ya go."

A post shared by Dolph Lundgren (@dolphlundgren) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Next up in the Rocky-verse is Creed 3, which is set to arrive on the big screen on March 3, 2023. In the meantime, check out our guide to this year's most exciting movie release dates.