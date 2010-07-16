Swords & Soldiers coming to PSN (which is a good thing)

Swords & Soldiers, a largely overlooked WiiWare game (probably overlooked because it was a WiiWare game), is being ported to the PS3. The game's the same, but the graphics have been redone in HD to make looking at it more fun. Which it is, and it's actually a fantastic game...

Back in October,Brett Elstonused to game todefend the Wii's non-casual appeal,calling it "one of the most colorful, addicting titles on the system." But don't take our word for it, look at all those laurels onthe official site! So what's it about? Ourglowing reviewof the WiiWare version explains:

"The foundation of Swords & Soldiers’ gameplay is one we’ve seen many times before. You direct peons to gather gold, upgrade your base, build units, and send your forces marching en-masse towards the enemy, who is also squarely focused on doing the exact same thing. Sometimes you’ll defend your own base from attack, while other times you’ll focus on crushing your opponent’s stronghold to dust. However, in this case the whole thing plays out on a lengthy and colorfully designed 2D side-scrolling battlefield filled with comical warriors whose goofy charm and zany personalities instantly suck you into the game’s enthralling grip."



Above: And watch the trailer, while you're at it

Smart move, Sony - helping indie developers bring their under-appreciated WiiWare games to the PS3 couldn't be a better idea. Swords & Soldiers is scheduled to launch on PlayStation Network this fall. Remember it!

Jul 15, 2010