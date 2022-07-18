Switch is getting a new Yu-Gi-Oh! game with a title as ridiculous as Yugi's hair

There is a new Yu-Gi-Oh! game in the works for Nintendo Switch, and it's clear from the title that Konami might be a little too excited.

Are you ready for this? The official title for the new anime card battler is Yu-Gi-Oh! Rush Duel: Dawn of the Battle Royale!! Let's Go! Go Rush!! And in case you're wondering, I didn't insert any of those exclamation points for style or emphasis. They're actually part of the title - all freakin' six of them. Konami went and copyrighted more exclamation points than you can count on one hand for the title of its new Yu-Gi-Oh game.

Perhaps even more absurd than the, if not criminal, certainly unethical overuse of the exclamation point are the four subtitles after Yu-Gi-Oh! and the inconsistent use of punctuation to emphasize each one. They could've at least increased the amount of exclamation points with each subtitle to really build up to the "Go Rush!!" finisher, but instead they're all over the place. Rush Duel just gets a colon, Dawn of the Battle Royale gets two marks, and then it goes down to one for Let's Go!, and then back up to two for Go Rush!! This game is 100% chaotic evil on the alignment system.

Anyway, all that aside, there isn't a whole lot of information on the game right now, other than that it's launching sometime this Winter in Japan and seems to be based on the newest season of Yu-Gi-Oh!, much more appropriately titled Yu-Gi-Oh! Go Rush!! The Google translation of Konami's announcement tweet (opens in new tab) suggests it'll be "the best battle royale," but we'll just have to wait and see if it can deliver on all of that punctuation.

If it's anything like Yu-Gi-Oh Master Duel, it could prove immensely popular but for all the wrong reasons.