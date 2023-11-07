Survival RPG Enshrouded took Steam Next Fest by storm thanks to a blend of Valheim and Dark Souls - and it's out in January

One of Steam Next Fest's big winners is an intriguing survival RPG, and it's just got a release date.

Last month, Enshrouded pulled in a big crowd during the Steam Next Fest with its demo, mixing survival mechanics with a sprawling open world filled with monsters to slay. Now, the upcoming game has a brand new trailer which you can check out below, as well as a release date, and it'll be out on Steam Early Access next year on January 24, 2024.

The trailer above shows some of the monstrous foes we'll be going up against in January, in hectic fast-paced combat. There's all sorts of weapons to earn and unlock, including lightning-imbued staffs and fiery swords, or you can just go around decking everyone and everything with a haymaker. According to its Steam page, Enshrouded even boasts 16-player co-op.

As we mentioned at the time, it's basically pairing Valheim's fight for survival with Dark Souls' literal fight for survival against huge bosses. That promising pairing looks to have drawn the eyes of thousands of players around the world during the Steam Next Fest.

In fact, Enshrouded was so popular last month, that it dominated all three categories across the Steam Next Fest: most wishlisted game, biggest trending game, and most active demo players. That's a huge feat for the game, and probably a massive confidence boost for its development team as it heads towards launch early next year in 2024.

