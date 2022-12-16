Superman is "pissed" in Batman/Superman: World's Finest #10 preview

Batman/Superman: World's Finest #10 promises to deepen the mystery of Superman's long-lost sidekick Boy Thunder, who has been part of the title, which flashes back to Batman and Superman's past, for several issues.

Now, as the mystery heats up, Boy Thunder is captured by Joker and the Key and tortured, as Batman, Superman, and the entire Teen Titans team scour both Gotham and Metropolis for any sign of the kidnapped hero.

But Superman is taking Boy Thunder's absence especially hard, riding a line of anger that we don't usually see from Superman.

Here's a preview of interior pages from Batman/Superman: World's Finest #10 from writer Mark Waid, artists Dan Mora and Tamra Bonvillain, and letterer Steve Wands, which showcase the search for Boy Thunder:

The mystery of Boy Thunder's true identity, which is that of a character DC fans have known for decades, is heating up, with answers promised to arrive over the next several issues of the title.

The main cover of Batman/Superman: World's Finest #11 hints at a possible connection between Boy Thunder and Waid's classic Kingdom Come story, with the inclusion of the Joker and Boy Thunder's powers possibly serving as clues that he may be a well-known character from that story.

That said, the primary question that still remains about Boy Thunder, even beyond his true identity, is why we haven't heard of him in the time since he was briefly Superman's sidekick, and the modern day.

Batman/Superman: World's Finest #10 goes on sale December 20.

