Super Mario Bros Wonder is the fastest-selling Mario game ever

Super Mario Bros Wonder is the fastest-selling Mario game in history.

Earlier this week, Nintendo announced that Super Mario Bros Wonder had sold 4.3 million copies around the world in two weeks since launch, according to a presentation from president Shuntaro Furukawa (thanks, Game Developer). That makes it the fatest-selling Mario game ever made.

However, it's worth noting that Nintendo is only considering sales from the Wii and Nintendo DS onwards, so it's entirely possible that an older Mario game might have sold quicker than Super Mario Bros Wonder. Still, 4.3 million copies in two weeks is a fantastic achievement for the new game.

As Nintendo notes in its own presentation, Super Mario Bros Wonder is the first new side-scrolling Mario game in roughly 11 years, since New Super Mario Bros 2 back in 2012. Nintendo also reckons the launch of the Super Mario Bros Movie helped spur on sales of the new game.

Nintendo also says Mario games generally go on to sell well over long periods of time, not just immediately after launch. It's not wrong - Super Mario Odyssey has sold over 25 million copies since it first launched in 2017, and as Nintendo reported last month, Super Mario Bros Wonder was the fastest-selling Mario game in Europe after just three days.

It probably also helps that the new Mario game reviewed incredibly well. You can check out our very own Super Mario Bros Wonder review to see why we showered the new game with praise and awarded it four and a half out of five stars.

