The Super Mario Bros Movie directors say Chris Pratt's casting "makes total sense" – and break down his Brooklyn-inspired accent

The Super Mario Bros. movie sees the video game icon get a faithful big-screen adaptation from the directors of Teen Titans Go! Michael Jelenic and Aaron Horvath. "We wanted to make this movie a very authentic Nintendo Super Mario experience," says Horvath to Total Film magazine (opens in new tab) in the latest issue, which features Renfield on the cover. "From story to visual development to the animation, Nintendo has been with us every step of the way."

For all their mechanical creativity, the Super Mario games keep storytelling and characterisation to a minimum – a luxury Jelenic and Horvath didn't have with the movie. "It's a bit of an origin tale," Horvath explains. "It's the story of Mario becoming Super Mario." At the outset Mario and his brother Luigi are plumbers in Brooklyn, "blue-collar guys… from a family of Italian immigrants" who make cheesy adverts (see our exclusive image for a glimpse at this) and find themselves warped to the Mushroom Kingdom. With no suitable game tales to directly adapt, the filmmakers drew from 40 years of Mario adventures in other ways. "When you play the game, if you don’t give up, Mario will succeed," Horvath says. "So we transferred that player experience from the game to a characteristic that [movie] Mario would have."

The actor voicing Mario is Guardians of the Galaxy star Chris Pratt. Due to a variety of concerns, his casting was greeted with hefty scepticism. Horvath is confident he'll prove doubters wrong. "For us, it made total sense," the director asserts. "He's really good at playing a blue-collar hero with a ton of heart. For the way that Mario is characterised in our film, he’s perfect for it."

