Super Mario Bros. Movie set to beat Ant-Man 3 for this year’s biggest box office opening

The Super Mario Bros. Movie is on track for biggest box office opening of the year – beating out Ant-Man 3.

Insiders predict that the Illumination film will bring in well over $225 million over the weekend, earning $125 million in North America and $100 million overseas. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania took in approximately $225.3 million during its opening weekend last year.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie features an all-star voice cast – the most notable and most-talked-about casting being Chris Pratt as Mario – Charlie Day as Luigi, Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Jack Black as Bowser, Keegan-Michael Key as Toad, and Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong. The cast appeared during the Nintendo Direct presentation.

The film is directed by Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic, best known for creating the acclaimed series Teen Titans Go!, with a screenplay penned by Matthew Fogel (Minions: The Rise of Gru, The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part) Brian Tyler (Avengers: Age of Ultron, Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers) composed the score in collaboration with longtime Nintendo composer Koji Kondo.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie will still hit theaters on April 5 in the US, followed by a Japan release on April 28 before heading to Peacock in May.

