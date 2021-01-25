Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury setting lets you change how much Bowser Jr. helps you

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury appears to include a setting that lets you adjust how much Bowser Jr. assists you.

The setting was revealed in a tweet from the official Japanese Twitter account for Mario's 35th anniversary (via Nintendo Life). While it is in Japanese, the rough Google translation says Mario teams up with Bowers Jr. who will help you, and that "the degree of help can be set".

As an enhanced re-release of Super Mario 3D World that originally launched on the Wii U in 2013, it also comes with the additional standalone adventure Bower's Fury. In Bower's Fury, Bowser is said to have been "tainted by a mysterious black goop", which has turned him into a very large monster who's set on destroying everything in his wake. So, our heroic plumber sets out across several islands on Lake Lapcat with the help of Bowser Jr., who's determined to save his dad.

In his Koopa Clown Car, Bowser Jr. helps Mario take out foes and journey across the islands by discovering power-ups and "other secrets". You can also play Bower's Fury in local co-op, with one pal taking control of Bowser Jr. while the other plays as Mario.

Set to release on February 12, we've already seen a lot of cat-tastic content in the latest Mario adventure coming to the Switch. With plenty of features and collectibles detailed, including a new photo mode , Nintendo also recently revealed that the game will let up to four players take on Captain Toad stages together .

