Sundance horror hit Talk to Me heading to A24 following buzzy festival premiere

By Amy West
published

A séance goes seriously south in Danny and Michael Philippou's upcoming movie, which has currently got 100% on Rotten Tomatoes

Sophia Wilde as Mia in Talk to Me
(Image credit: Bankside Films/Sundance)

A24 is looking to snap up Australian horror flick Talk to Me across Northern America, following the Australian film's buzzy premiere at the Sundance Film Festival 2023. According to Variety (opens in new tab), the studio is currently in final negotiations with Bankside Films over the US distribution rights, and has made a seven-figure offer.

Written and directed by filmmaking brother duo Danny and Michael Philippou, who made a name for themselves via their YouTube channel RackaRacka, the movie centers on a group of teens who conduct a séance at a party. Mia (Sophia Wilde), having not long lost her mother, is particularly keen to converse with those on the other side – but the spirits they manage to contact turn out to be anything but friendly. Alexandra Jensen, Joe Bird, Otis Djanji, Zoe Terakes, and Lord of the Rings' Miranda Otto round out the supporting cast.

"Talk To Me's #1 goal is to scare your pants off. It's one hell of a fun time, a killer concept, and it is not f***ing around when it comes to crafting a good, gory scare," writes Nightmare on Film Street's Jonathan DeHaan (opens in new tab).

Dread Central's John Korngut (opens in new tab) was just as much of a fan, stating in his review: "Refreshingly low-concept and surprisingly scary, Talk to Me grabs a hold of you by the wrist and refuses to let go. It's nasty, mean-spirited fun from start to finish."

"There's a refreshing ruthlessness to this cautionary tale that plays like a surge of adrenaline; it makes for one hell of an introduction to Danny and Michael Philippou's brutal brand of horror," claims Bloody Disgusting's Meagan Navarro (opens in new tab).

Check out some more reactions out of Sundance below...

See more
See more
See more
See more
See more

A24 is no stranger to releasing genre flicks, having launched the likes of Bodies Bodies Bodies, Saint Maud, The Lighthouse, Hereditary, Midsommar, Men, X, and Pearl over the last few years. 

For now, Talk to Me has yet to confirm a US or UK release date but we'll be sure to keep you posted. While we wait for more news, check out our list of the most exciting upcoming movies coming our way in 2023 and beyond.

Amy West
Amy West

I am an Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, covering all things TV and film across our Total Film and SFX sections. Elsewhere, my words have been published by the likes of Digital Spy, SciFiNow, PinkNews, FANDOM, Radio Times, and Total Film magazine.