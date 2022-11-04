More Lord of the Rings movies could be on the way according to Warner Bros. boss

Could more The Lord of the Rings movies be in the works? During an investors call, Warner Bros. Discovery boss David Zaslav talked about wanting to expand the company's best-known franchises and made a point of mentioning the fantasy series. The studio has not been involved with the recent Prime Video series The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, but did previously release Peter Jackson's award-winning trilogy.

"We haven’t had a Superman movie in 13 years," Zaslav said, per Deadline. "We haven’t had a Harry Potter movie in 15 years. The DC movies and the Harry Potter movies provided a lot of profits to Warner Bros motion pictures over the last 25 years. House of the Dragon is a big example of that; Game of Thrones, taking advantage of Sex and the City. Lord of the Rings – we still have the right to do Lord of the Rings movies."

Since the late '90s, Warner Bros. has held the rights to adapt J.R.R. Tolkien's books for the big screen, leading to two award-winning trilogies: The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit. The company is currently working on an animated film titled The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim which is set hundreds of years before Jackson’s trilogy and focuses on the fortress of Helm’s Deep. The movie is currently dated for release on April 12, 2024.

No new plans have been announced yet for further movies from Tolkien’s universe, but the success of The Rings of Power is no doubt an influence. The epic prequel series was made by Amazon Studios in association with New Line Cinema and broke streaming records for the company (opens in new tab).

