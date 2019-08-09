Summer sale special! Get 5 issues of Retro Gamer for just £5 / $5

Do you love classic videogames and love reading about them? Do you enjoy discovering new information about the games and developers of yesterday, from ZX Spectrum and C64, to SNES and PSOne? If you do then you should really consider subscribing to Retro Gamer magazine and taking advantage of our amazing offer.

Retro Gamer regularly reveals exciting new information about your favourite hobby and has exclusive interviews that have covered some of the greatest games of all time. It’s an essential guide for anyone that loves the games of yesteryear and makes for a perfect gift.

If Retro Gamer sounds like something you’d enjoy, why not take advantage of our limited time offer, which allows you to subscribe to Retro Gamer for five issues and pay just £5. Additionally, you’ll have the magazine delivered straight to your door and will receive exclusive subscription covers that can’t be found anywhere else. Do not miss out on this wonderful deal.

What is Retro Gamer magazine?

(Image credit: Future)

Retro Gamer is an award-winning magazine and is rapidly approaching its 200th issue.

Every month it is filled with incredible articles that go behind the scenes of classic videogames and the developers that create them. It has covered some of the greatest games of all time, from Jet Set Willy and Donkey Kong Country to Shenmue and The Legend Of Zelda: A Link To The Past.

Enjoy a preview of the new issue below

Image 1 of 8 (Image credit: Future) Image 2 of 8 (Image credit: Future) Image 3 of 8 (Image credit: Future) Image 4 of 8 (Image credit: Future) Image 5 of 8 (Image credit: Future) Image 6 of 8 (Image credit: Future) Image 7 of 8 (Image credit: Future) Image 8 of 8 (Image credit: Future)

What You Get When You Subscribe To Retro Gamer:

Five issues of Retro Gamer for £5 / $5 by direct debit

An incredible saving of up to 92% on the cover price

Delivery to your door

Save money on the cover price

Save money on the cover price

Take out a subscription today so you or a lucky recipient can start enjoying the classics all over again.