Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League apologizes for server downtime with $20 of in-game currency

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League players are being given $20 worth of in-game currency as an apology for extended server downtime during the game's early access period.

Suicide Squad entered early access this week for players who purchased the $100 deluxe edition. It was taken offline after just an hour, due to a bug that automatically marked the story as complete. Kill the Justice League was then taken offline for a second time, on January 30, further eating into the early access time of players.

Now, developer Rocksteady has issued everyone affected 2,000 LutherCoins, the equivalent of $20 of Suicide Squad's in-game currency. In a message to players, the developer thanked the community for its patience during the early access window.

You can pick up the LutherCoins in the Hall of Justice Mailbox. However, note that you need to have actually played Suicide Squad over the last two days to be in with a chance of getting the LutherCoins - simply owning the game won't be enough to grant you the reward.

In somewhat more positive news for Rocksteady's game, Suicide Squad is already teasing its first four post-launch seasons after the game's credits roll. It looks like we'll be taking on Mr Freeze, and possibly fighting Deathstroke himself, if player speculation is to be believed. What we do know for sure is that Suicide Squad is getting a Joker after launch, complete with a rocket-powered umbrella.

Suicide Squad also features a love letter to famed comic book artist Michael Broussard, so stop by the Bat Museum if you're intrigued.