Subnautica devs totally remove microtransactions from their new strategy game following player complaints

Subnautica developer Unknown World's has removed all microtransactions from its latest title, Moonbreaker.

The changes come after fans hit back at the game's monetization strategy, prompting the studio to "completely overhaul" its "business model" and remove microtransactions "to focus on making the best game that we can".

"It is important to us, especially during Early Access, to build an amazing game alongside our community and focus on making Moonbreaker as fun as possible," the team said (opens in new tab) (thanks, PC Gamer (opens in new tab)).

"Early Access is a time for us to experiment and improve the game, and the monetization in its current form was affecting that goal. So we're removing it to focus on making the best game that we can, before we leave Early Access."

Consequently, Moonbreaker's in-game store is being "disabled" and all Pulsar purchases made thus far will be automatically refunded into players' Steam wallets. Blanks and unopened Boosters will be converted into Sparks (previously known as Merits), too - expect everything to hit your wallet in the next couple of days.

Even the previously non-refundable Founder's Pack can be refunded now, too, should you wish; you have until December 6, 2022, to lodge your request.

That said, rewards for any tiers you've already earned and are affected by this change will be "awarded automatically" when you log in.

"A major part of the Early Access process is taking community feedback on board and making some big and exciting changes," the studio said.

"We’ve been reading and evaluating everything you’ve suggested on our Discord and Nolt board – which already helped to guide our decision to remove Cargo Run Contracts from Moonbreaker – and have been diligently reviewing every area of the game.

"We really believe that Moonbreaker is something truly special, and that it will only improve in quality with community input. Your passion and love for the game has already inspired several major changes, and we're only one month into Early Access."