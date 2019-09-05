Study the classics with Assassin's Creed Odyssey's Discovery tour, coming next week

Assassin's Creed Odyssey can be a brutal, violent experience, but when you aren't Spartan-kicking bears off cliff edges, there's a gorgeous, wonderfully-accurate recreation of ancient Greece to be explored. The game's Discovery Tour mode aims to encourage that exploration and impart some historical wisdom, and now we have an official release date for it. Assassin's Creed Odyssey's Discovery Tour mode will be available free of charge to anyone with a copy of the game September 10.

"History is your playground in Discovery Tour: Ancient Greece, where players can take guided tours or freely roam around the rich open world of Assassin’s Creed Odyssey free of conflict and gameplay constraints. Visitors will travel through 29 regions in over 300 stations with tours featuring five different themes, philosophy, famous cities, daily life, war and myths. It also exhibits new features that allow players to learn the way they want, with 35 unique avatars and 15 mounts that are accessible by progressing through objectives," reads the official press release.

Despite being a leisurely, informative respite from the business of a war-torn ancient Greece, there is some interacting to be done in Odyssey's Discover Tour mode. At the end of each tour, the game will quiz you on the material in dialogue interactions, so be sure to pay attention in class.

As mentioned earlier, Discovery Tour is available for free to anyone with a copy of Assassin's Creed Odyssey. However, if you don't already own Odyssey, you can still access the simulator on PC via Uplay. The Origins tour costs $20 so we're assuming the Odyssey version will set you back the same amount.