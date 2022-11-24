Studio behind Silent Hill warns fans not to be fooled by malicious phishing emails

Bokeh Game Studio has warned followers not to be fooled by emails saying they've been chosen to promote the studio's debut game.

Earlier today on November 24, the Japanese-based Bokeh Game Studio took to Twitter to warn followers of a new phishing scam. Apparently, individuals and companies are reportedly receiving emails from someone claiming to be Bokeh Game Studio, saying the recipient has been "chosen" to promote Slitterhead, Bokeh's first game.

We have been informed of numerous emails being sent out to various individuals and companies claiming they have been “chosen” to promote our game. This is obviously not us and we are not arrogant to say that anyone has been “chosen”.November 24, 2022 See more

Bokeh Game Studio immediately dispels any illusions of the email being legitimate. In fact, the game developer goes on to reveal that the emails being sent around actually contain virus attachments, and so Bokeh is warning followers not to even bother opening the email supposedly rewarding them.

"Please report as spam/ignore if you receive such kind of emails from these silly people," the Twitter account continues. We imagine the staff at Bokeh Game Studio probably have some harsher words than "silly" to describe the people behind such malicious emails.

At this point, it's been nearly a year since Slitterhead was revealed for the first time. Silent Hill co-creator Keiichiro Toyama originally founded the studio in late 2020, and announced that his new project was a horror game slated for 2023. A year on, the game was revealed to be Slitterhead, starring monsters rampaging around modern-day Japan, and it looked to be a Silent Hill game making up for lost time.

With The Game Awards set to return next month on December 8, could we finally see more of Bokeh Game Studio's promising new venture?

