Street Fighter 6 fans hornyposting like no tomorrow after Cammy's reveal

Street Fighter 6 finally unveiled its redesigned Cammy yesterday, and fans are in an absolute state over the character's overhaul.

Yesterday on February 23, Street Fighter 6 debuted an extensive new trailer at the PlayStation State of Play showcase, featuring Cammy, Zangief, and newcomer Lily. It's that first character though, with her overhauled outfit, that has long-time Street Fighter fans absolutely losing it.

Can we talk about how perfect she is? SF6 CAMMY, BABY. With every new announcement this game looks better and better! I'm glad my main does too! 👁️♥️👁️ pic.twitter.com/gkA3HZPJyeFebruary 24, 2023 See more

Street Fighter 6's Cammy actually has more clothes on now, compared to her past appearances (to have any less would be quite the feat), but that doesn't mean the horny posts are slowing down. In fact, the exact opposite has happened, where plenty of fans are now declaring Cammy to be even hotter.

Capcom literally made Cammy hotter with MORE clothes they're fucking wizardsFebruary 24, 2023 See more

Cammy rounds out the holy trinity of characters that have somehow got hotter with more clothes on, as the posts above and below attest to. Perhaps Capcom wanted fans thirsting over Cammy a little less with the character's redesigned outfit, but if they did, those plans unfortunately aren't coming to fruition.

Cammy entering the trinity of characters who got hotter by getting covered up more: pic.twitter.com/kFBsqlm6xgFebruary 23, 2023 See more

In actual fact, Cammy's redesigned look leaked online late last year, giving players a pretty good idea of what to expect from not just her, but Street Fighter 6's character roster at launch. The delinquents here actually knew what was coming for Cammy, but that still hasn't stopped them having a meltdown.

I know what I was expecting but GOD DOUBLE D DAMN CAMMY! #StreetFighter6 #cammy pic.twitter.com/81jncfnrBkFebruary 23, 2023 See more

Cammy is surely going to be one of the more popular Street Fighter 6 characters come launch. We haven't seen this fervour for any of the other characters revealed for the new fighting game so far, and the only pair that have even come close to this are Chun-Li and Juri, somewhat predictably.

IM GAY FOR CAMMY IM GAY FOR CAMMY IM GAY FOR CAMMY IM GAY FOR CAMMY IM GAY FOR CAMMY IM GAY FOR CAMMY IM GAY FOR CAMMY pic.twitter.com/nl2MTgeFJZFebruary 23, 2023 See more

Street Fighter 6 launches later this year on June 2, coming to PC, PS5, PS4 and Xbox Series X/S. People really are going rabid over Capcom's new game, even though we're the better part of half a year away from its final launch.

