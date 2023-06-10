Musical extravaganza Stray Gods shows off more of its romanceable characters

Upcoming musical number Stray Gods has revealed a new trailer at Future Game Show Summer Showcase Powered by Intel, delving deeper into its romanceable characters.

The lead, Grace, remains a prominent fixture throughout the new clip, though characters Pan, Freddie, Persephone, and Apollo all get their turn in the spotlight to showcase their musical chops. It’s a wonderfully upbeat affair, though Grace still has plenty of mystery to figure out as she meets each god.

The urban fantasy tale revolves around a college dropout called Grace, who is thrust into the spotlight once granted the power of a muse. While that would typically be cause for celebration, the tale has a bit of urgency as Grace needs to find out the truth behind her predecessor’s death before the curtains fall.

It’s down to you to decide who Grace can trust as you charm, negotiate, or strong-arm through the story-rich RPG, coming across the sorts of otherworldly characters you see in the new trailer. Each choice matters, too, as it’ll shape the story's direction.

Naturally, the journey means oodles of fully interactive musical numbers, which have been composed by the likes of Grammy-nominated composer Austin Wintory of Journey and Banner Saga fame; Scott Edgar, Steven Gates, and Simon Hall of Tripod; and Australia's chosen Eurovision champion Montaigne.

Stray Gods is due to release on August 3, 2023. Not only is it coming to PC, but PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch.

