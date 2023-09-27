Stranger Things writers have confirmed season 5 has resumed production now that the WGA strike has ended. The action officially came to a close today (September 27), after the group reached a deal with various Hollywood studios and streamers a few days earlier.

"We can say, with great pride, that this deal is exceptional – with meaningful gains and protections for writers in every sector of the membership," the Writers Guild of America said in an email to strike captains over the weekend. This morning, the Stranger Things writers took to Twitter to share an image that just read "we're back", which means our return to the Upside Down is inching ever closer once again.

While the overarching plot of Stranger Things season 5 is hard to predict – Eleven and the gang seemingly defeated the villainous Vecna at the end of season 4, though Will warned his pals of his inevitable comeback – we do know it'll feature a time jump. Will is set to become a major focus again for the first time since season 1 and it's been announced that the Stranger Things stage play, which focuses on the origin stories of Joyce, Bob, and Hopper, will reveals somewhat lead into season 5. That hasn't debuted on London's West End yet, though.

"It'll take a while to shoot, which will be tough since we can't get started yet, but it is what it is," Chief Hopper actor David Harbour explained recently, while appearing as a guest on the Happy Sad Confused podcast. "I'm excited to go back. I'm excited to wrap it up in a bold, amazing way, and I'm excited to really swing with this character. [Season 5 will] pay off the OG characters in big ways."

Stranger Things is currently streaming now on Netflix. While we wait for more info on the fifth and final installment, check out our list of the best Netflix shows or our breakdown of all the cool new TV shows coming our way in 2023 and beyond.