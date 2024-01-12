One of Stranger Things 4's best characters has been quietly dropped from the final season

Stranger Things season 5 may have started filming, but one actor isn't returning for the final chapter.

During an appearance on Steve Varley's YouTube channel, Eduardo Franco, who was introduced as Jonathan Byers' pizza-delivering stoner buddy Argyle in the Netflix show's latest outing, confirmed he won't be reprising the role. In the interview, Varley told Franco that fans were "panicked" he wasn't in the cast photo that accompanied the streamer's filming announcement, and asked whether he could shed some light on his absence.

"I appreciate that. It's nice to hear that there's some concern, you know what I mean?," Franco replied, before getting candid: "But yeah, I never got a phone call, so yeah, I think that's it. You feel me?"

While Varley said he'll "remain hopeful" that we'll see Argyle again, the truth is, it's probably unlikely. We already know that Stranger Things 5 will center Will (Noah Schnapp) again, as the sci-fi series did in early seasons, as Eleven and the gang try to stop all-powerful villain Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower) for good. With so many characters we've known for years in need of satisfying conclusions, from Hopper and Joyce to the kids, Steve, and Nancy, there was probably just no time for Argyle in the story.

While it makes sense, plenty of people voiced their disappointment over the decision on social media, suggesting it was "unprofessional" of Netflix to not even give Franco a "thanks, but no thanks" call.

"They introduced a whole new character, and they are just gonna leave his arc unfinished? Unreal," said one fan, as another added: "Of all the characters to drop you choose him? We need that comedic relief."

"Huge oversight! Dude was so fun," wrote a third.

Stranger Things is currently streaming now on Netflix. While we wait for more info on the fifth and final installment, check out our list of the best Netflix shows or our breakdown of all the cool new TV shows coming our way in 2024 and beyond.