Stranger Things Rocket League crossover starting next week

Rocket League is getting a Stranger Things tie-in as part of its spooky Haunted Hallows event. The event starts on Monday, October 14 and runs until November 11. Check out the trailer below.

Rocket League is about to get ... ɹǝƃuɐɹʇshttps://t.co/n9toK7A8ff pic.twitter.com/Ut2tKUNYb6October 9, 2019

The Haunted Hallows event turns the Farmstead Arena into The Upside Down, lorded over by the Mind Flayer itself - "make sure to look after your teammates," says the official Rocket League announcement . If you can make it out of the Farmstead arena with your car in one piece, you'll earn Candy Corn that can be used in the Haunted Hallows event store, which features a bunch of new, autumn-inspired items and top-secret exclusives developed by the Hawkins National Laboratory which Psyonix says will "turn your Battle-Car creations up to Eleven" (teehee).

The new items include a Stranger Things-inspired car boost, a decal that pays homage to the Hawaian shirt Hopper wears, and a set of tires that look like the Starcourt Mall. There's also a freaky spider decal and a set of massive "Timbertyre" wheels. Oh, and there's a Camp Know Where hat if you want your car to match Dustin.

This isn't Stranger Things' first video game collaboration - back in June a bunch of creepy portals appeared around the Mega Mall in Fortnite . And in September, Dead by Daylight released a Stranger Things chapter that featured Steve Harrington and Nancy Wheeler as new survivors, plus a new map and the Demogorgon, obviously.