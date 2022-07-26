Stranger Things' Joseph Quinn was nervous how viewers would react to Dustin storyline

**Warning: This article contains spoilers for Stranger Things season 4, Volume 2**

Eddie Munson star Joseph Quinn was nervous about how Stranger Things fans would react to his dynamic with Dustin Henderson (Gaten Matarazzo) in season 4. This is because Dustin and Steve’s (Joe Keery) friendship in season 3 was so beloved by viewers.

Appearing on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon (opens in new tab), the actor opened up about this, as well as his friendship off-screen with Gaten and Joe: "I had the best time with them," he said. "I think I was quite nervous about this dynamic because Gaten and Joe’s characters, their dynamic is something that people really, really like. And I was very conscious of stepping into it and being Gaten’s 'side Joe' and not really wanting to step on anyone’s toes."

Although, Joseph went on to admit it became one of the things that he "most enjoyed" about filming the series. He added how he and Joe would compare "Gaten anecdotes" constantly when the cameras weren’t rolling.

Eddie and Dustin were good friends throughout the latest season of Stranger Things. After getting to know each other in the Hellfire Club, Dustin was instrumental in helping Eddie out when he was on the run for Chrissy’s disappearance.

Then, in the season finale, they were paired up to help distract the demobats in the Upside Down. Sadly, this is where things started to go wrong as Eddie sacrificed himself to buy more time for Steve, Nancy, and Robin. After being attacked by the bats, he died of his wounds in Dustin’s arms in a heartbreaking scene.

It seems unlikely Eddie will be back for Stranger Things season 5, which the Duffer brothers are due to start writing soon.