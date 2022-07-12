Stranger Things fans are recreating that Eddie Munson scene with Guitar Hero

Stranger Things fans are paying tribute to season 4 character Eddie Munson with a little help from Guitar Hero.

There’s no doubt that newcomer Eddie Munson was one of the best parts of Stranger Things 4, and we’re clearly not the only ones to think so either, as a new TikTok trend has demonstrated. After Stranger Things season 4 volume 2 premiered at the start of this month, a series of TikTok creators have been taking to the video sharing app to pay tribute to the character who has a penchant for D&D and Metallica.

If you haven’t yet watched Stranger Things Season 4 volume 2, we’d suggest not reading any further due to some light spoilers. Trust us, it’s better to experience this season’s ups and downs first hand.

The trend sees several Stranger Things fans dig out their copies of Guitar Hero and essentially recreate the "this is for you, Chrissy" scene in episode 9. Some fans are able to do it in the most authentic way possible by actually donning a Hellfire Club shirt and playing Master of Puppets by Metallica in the rhythm game. Whereas others, as you can see below, aren’t quite as good at guitar as Eddie is and are booed off the virtual stage within seconds.

In other Eddie Munson news, it turns out that the Stranger Things 4 character was actually based on a true crime story. According to Netflix Geeked (opens in new tab), Eddie’s storyline was inspired by the documentary Paradise Lost which tells the story of the 'West Memphis Three.'