Steven Gerrard makes Pure Football noticeable

Apparently this 'making of' trailer featuring Liverpool FC and England midfielder Steven Gerrard, heralds the release of a new football game, Pure Football,out this week.

How did we not know more about this game? Are we that engrossed in the media constructed pit-fight between PES and FIFA that we failed to realise there were OTHER football games?

Thereason might have been in the name the game had up til fairly recently - Pure Futbol, which is at least two letters away from the proper spelling. Further investigation reveals it's a more arcade style game than a pure sim, drawing comparisons with FIFA Street.

If you're interested it has aFacebook fan pageand the original game trailer is below. The game is released on 28 May, just in time to cash in on World Cup fever.

May 24, 2010