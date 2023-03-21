Steve Niles and Damien Worm reunite for a new "twisted gothic fable" from IDW

30 Days of Night writer Steve Niles will reunite with his October Faction co-creator artist Damien Worm for a new five issue "gothic horror" limited series titled Brynmore through IDW Publishing.

Brynmore focuses on Mark Turner, who returns to his hometown of Turner Island following a divorce. The newly sober Turner aims to reunite with his daughter Sophie while reconnecting with his ancestral roots in the town named after his family.

But those same ancestral roots have a "dark and sinister legacy of intrigue" that follows Mark's family into the present day - including into his own life and the life of his daughter. And to save both of their lives, Mark will have to solve the mystery of his family's legacy while struggling with reconciling his own demons.



"I've had the title Brynmore in mind for years, waiting for the right story," states Niles in IDW's announcement of Brynmore. "This one just felt right. It has themes that I love to work with often: being an outsider in a strange land, the struggles of a single parent, plus a good dose of horror and scares. One of the big motivations for Brynmore was getting to work with Damien Worm again. I love working with him, and he’s really bringing out the big guns for this series."

Here's a gallery of the main cover for Brynmore #1 by series artist Damien Worm, along with variant covers by Francesco Francavilla and Martin Simmonds:

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: IDW Publishing) (Image credit: IDW Publishing) (Image credit: IDW Publishing)

That name, Brynmore, seems to be the name of an old church which Mark attempts to renovate into a home - a process which sets him off on the mystery of his family history.

"When Steve came up with the idea of Brynmore, I was sure it would be fun," adds Worm. "The history of the island, with its ancestral magical heritage having a direct impact on the story taking place centuries later, was really exciting for me. I also loved watching the characters fight against ancient monsters and personal demons at the same time. Very dark, gritty, atmospheric stuff."

Brynmore #1 goes on sale in June.

