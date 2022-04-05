Steam Deck Q2 reservations have started shipping with Valve "ramping up" shipments from today

Valve is now shipping Q2 Steam Deck reservations and says it will be "ramping up" shipments from today onwards.

In a tweet from the official Valve account (opens in new tab), the Steam Deck developer said: "We've just sent out the first set of order emails to Q2 reservers (in order of reservation time)." Following this, the company also shared that, "starting today we're ramping up Steam Deck shipments, and will be sending more order availability emails every week. Sometimes even twice a week!"

Welcome to Q2! We've just sent out the first set of order emails to Q2 reservers (in order of reservation time). Starting today we're ramping up Steam Deck shipments, and will be sending more order availability emails every week. Sometimes even twice a week! pic.twitter.com/54TAoCQXfdApril 4, 2022 See more

Alongside this update, Valve announced that it has made changes to its Steam Deck product page (opens in new tab). Now, people looking to buy or check the status of their Steam Deck reservation can see exactly what Q2, Q3, and beyond look like in terms of months. And don't worry; while the website has been updated, all the current reservation windows haven’t been changed or delayed in any way.

It’s been a long wait for those anxious to get their hands on their reserved Steam Deck. The first lot of reservations began shipping out last month and, true to what Valve UX designer Lawrence Yang promised previously, it seems the next lot of reservations will be moved sooner as the company boosts shipments.

Valve recently released a Steam Deck-specific game to show off the new handheld’s abilities. Aperture Desk Job is a short tutorial of sorts set in the Portal universe, and while it's definitely not Portal 3 (as Valve keeps reminding players), it does have the same setting and sense of humor. No need to panic, though; this isn’t going to be the start of platform exclusives. Valve has already confirmed that the Steam Deck won't have exclusive games.