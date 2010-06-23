Start saving those pennies, 3DS coming out before March 31, 2011

Ever since we saw the first footage of the 3DS and heard what it could do, we thought, “give us one of those mother-effers right now!” But unlike the surprise announce and launch of the new 360, Nintendo just gave a select few a free taste, then snatched back the system with no promise of when we’d see it again. Well now Nintendo has at least gone on record saying it will be out in all the big marketsno later than March 31, 2011.



Above: The first taste is free

Now an actual March release for a handheld is not out of the question, as the PSP had a very successful launch in the US late March 2005, but Nintendo would likely much prefer to have that big holiday release if they can pull it off. And looking at the other games they have coming out this fall, like Kirby’s Epic Yarn and Donkey Kong Country Returns, there’s a big, open space in their portable schedule that the 3DS would fit snuggly in.

A smaller note from this same story is that the 3DS model we’ve all seen and immediately coveted is not the final design. Though it may not really change, we’ve yet to see what the actual retail version looks like.



Above: Don't get used to this



Above: The DS changed a bit from how it premiered at E3 2004

Looking for more info on the 3DS? Here’severy gamethat’s been announced for it, andsome of the very few trailersreleased for the amazing device.

