Starfield video shows off concept art for gear, cities, and alien planets

A new Starfield behind the scenes video features some fresh concept art from the title, as well as a call from studio boss Todd Howard to join Bethesda on the journey of making its next game.

The video is titled Into the Starfield: The Journey Begins, and before you ask, it does not feature any new in-engine footage that wasn't included in the first in-game look at Starfield yesterday . Instead, it focuses on how Bethesda is going about making its first new fictional universe in a quarter of a decade - that's stretching back to the days of the original Elder Scrolls, if you're counting - and what the themes and concepts of Starfield mean for the team.

"When we look to the sky, we wonder if we're alone, what's out there, what our future holds. In some ways, since each element of us is from the stars, we want to return," Howard says in the video. "Starfield is our first new universe in over 25 years. It's a game we've dreamt of playing, and it's only now that we have the hardware, the technology, and the experience to push our creative boundaries even further."

Starfield invites players to join Constellation, "the last group of space explorers," then go where they want and be who they want, experiencing both stories crafted by Bethesda and their own emergent tales created from the unique fusion of unexpected elements that give Bethesda games life. Ultimately, Howard says, Starfield is about hope, shared humanity, and "searching for the answers to life's greatest mystery."

Meanwhile, we're busy searching for any details we can wring out of those beautiful pieces of concept art. They seem to depict a number of different alien worlds which host futuristic cities as well as unexplored wildernesses, complete with strange native fauna. Other pieces show the inside of a hangar with a ship in the middle of outfitting, and the details of how your personal equipment could progress from a rugged vacuum suit to gear fit for a proper deep space wayfarer - which goes along with what Todd Howard has also said about Starfield being more of a hardcore RPG than Bethesda has created in the past.