Starfield lead designer pays tribute to developer partner on a highly-anticipated quest

Starfield lead designer and writer Emil Pagliarulo has spoken about one of the game's quests which he says he's "really psyched for players to experience". The quest was created with Eric "Ferret" Baudoin, who was also working as a senior designer on Starfield before he sadly passed away in October last year.

As we near Starfield's release in a couple of week's time, Pagliarulo says he's been thinking about the game's development and his mind fell to Baudoin. Pagliarulo reminisces about working on the quest, which he describes as a "great collaboration" between himself and Baudoin. "We changed each other's minds frequently," he writes, "and God, we just had so much fun doing it."

🧵(1/8) I've been thinking a lot about the past few years - all the great people I've have had the pleasure of working with, and all the fun, creative discussions and collaborations that have brought #Starfield to life. So of course I thought of Ferret Baudoin. pic.twitter.com/YTkLBY70ZTAugust 19, 2023 See more

Pagliarulo also describes Baudoin's presence as a driving force within the Starfield development team. "Ferret had the kind of optimism that made you remember how awesome it is to be a game designer," Pagliarulo says. "Pre-Covid, when we were all together, I could always recognize the sound of Ferret's sandals when he approached my office," he adds, calling him "a character, … a jovial Hawaiian-shirt with legs whose creative and often kooky mind was exactly what our games needed".

"We respected each other deeply," Pagliarulo writes. We don't know the name of the quest which Pagliarulo and Baudoin collaborated on yet, but Pagliarulo says he'll share it after the game launches.

For now, Pagliarulo's thread acts as a short letter from him to Baudoin. "Now the Starfield is even brighter with you in it," he concludes.