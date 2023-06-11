Starfield Direct appears to confirm cutscenes for takeoff and landing during space flight

We have liftoff

Starfield
The Starfield Direct appears to confirm that takeoff and landing during space flight takes place during cutscenes. 

During the lengthy look at Starfield, we got to see a lot more of the space-faring RPG, including a closer look at piloting the ship. One of the aspects of space flight many have been speculating on is whether or not we'll be in direct control when taking off and landing, or if it will take place during cutscenes. As we saw first-hand during the gameplay footage, it appears to be the latter, with cutscenes showing off a cutscene when the ship takes off and lands. 

After we see the player-character enter the cockpit, we appear to see it followed by a cutscene that shows the ship lift off. Then, we hear more about the act of flying itself, which is said to be "exciting and dangerous", with Bethesda promising that "you should feel like you're in complete control every step of the way." 

We also got to see more the Starfield ship customization features that will allow us to create the "ship of your dreams". With a closer look at ship combat, crew, and more, it looks like we'll have plenty of freedom as we take to the stars.  

In other news, Starfield is going full Star Trek with a space folding warp drive, and you can't go everywhere immediately, and robot companion Vasco will say your name

