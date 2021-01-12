Starfield and The Elder Scrolls 6 "aren't affected" by Bethesda's Indiana Jones game

The Indiana Jones game Bethesda announced today won't have an impact on the development of Starfield and The Elder Scrolls 6, Bethesda marketing boss Pete Hines has confirmed.

Likewise, Hines says Bethesda's Todd Howard will continue to focus primarily on directing Starfield and The Elder Scrolls 6, despite being attached to the Indiana Jones game as Executive Producer. Responding to fans on Twitter who were concerned about the number of projects Howard is taking on at once, Hines clarified Howard's priorities at Bethesda.

"Todd is currently EP on many [Bethesda Game Studios] and other projects, such as the Fallout TV show. His main focus remains Directing the upcoming Starfield and TES6 games, which aren't affected by today's news," Hines said.

First announced at E3 2018, Starfield is Bethesda's next big project after Fallout 76, though details have been very sparse. Howard himself said back in September that "it's getting really good hype for a game no one's seen."

It's true - other than a very cryptic announcement teaser, Xbox hasn't released much about Starfield. We know it's been in development for over 10 years, it's a single-player sci-fi game, and it could potentially be an Xbox/PC exclusive due to Microsoft's acquisition of Bethesda.

As for The Elder Scrolls 6, that'll release at some point after Starfield, and as such, we have even fewer details about it. Like Starfield, it's unclear if the next Elder Scrolls game will make it to Sony and Nintendo consoles, but Xbox CFO Tim Stuart has suggested that Bethesda games will be "first or better or best" on Xbox platforms.

