Stardew Valley's latest patch notes are hurting my eyes but there's good news for folks enjoying update 1.6, especially if you like moss

Stardew Valley 1.6 is upon us - and so are several follow-up patches with various bug fixes and quality-of-life upgrades. The latest is 1.6.3, and while the patch notes are very difficult to read, they do include some notable goodies.

Seriously, I'm not sure if it's the font, the color, or some weird quirk of Twitter's image compression, but this tweet is about to send me to the optometrist. Luckily, the big change - "you can now access Clint's shop and geode service while your tool is being upgraded" - was already detailed a few days ago, but there's lots more here.

For example, "harvesting moss now grants 1 foraging exp per moss," "adult mossy green rain trees boost the moss growth rate of nearby trees," and there have been further "adjustments to moss growth," so that it "grows slower on sunny summer days." Big news for my moss-heads out there.

There are also several bug fixes, including one that "was causing excess trash to be fished" - that'll surely be a relief if you've been grinding the fishing minigame. On top of that, this update "adds new cabins to starter layouts for multiplayer" and "you can now paint the new cabins (at 3rd upgrade level)."

1.6.2 already hit last week, and importantly fixed "an issue with Willy's rod," which, well… What more can you say that isn't already being conjured up in your filthy mind? Eric 'ConcernedApe' Barone says he's "eager" to get back to working on Haunted Chocolatier but wants 1.6 "bug-free and out to all platforms" first.

Thanks to Stardew Valley's 1.6 update, speedrunners are racing to see who can chug a jar of mayonnaise the quickest.