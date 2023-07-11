Stardew Valley player makes heartwarming discovery after over 2,000 hours, and everyone is rightfully losing their minds

A Stardew Valley player with over 2,000 hours of playtime has only just discovered that you can tuck your plushies into bed, and now the whole community is in shambles.

As highlighted on the Stardew Valley subreddit , players can actually tuck their plushies into a bed in their home. As the fan who shared the discovery explains, they've put over 2,000 hours into the farming sim and never knew that this was a thing. So it's possible it may have been available from the start or quietly added into the game during one of its updates.

Take a look at the Reddit post below to see just how cozy the Jumino and Large Futan Bear plushies look tucked up in their beds side by side. It doesn't seem like this adds anything to Stardew Valley, gameplay-wise, it just makes the player's home feel more lived in and is extremely adorable.

Like we said, this is seemingly a well-hidden feature in Stardew Valley as the comments of the Reddit post are filled with people also shocked they didn't know this sooner. "This is the greatest discovery in a while," one user said, "OH MY GOD!!!! THANK YOU THIS IS TOO CUTE!", another adds. "Stardew Valley is the game that keeps on giving," says a fan, which is absolutely true.

If you're wondering how to do this yourself, the post's publisher also revealed this in the comments. The user explains that all they did was upgrade their house in their latest save file and moved things around inside, trying to put the bear in the middle of the beds. Instead of placing it in between though, they missed and it ended up IN the bed instead. So basically, all you need to do is face to bed and place it and hopefully it'll pop right in there.