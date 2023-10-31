Stardew Valley dev is "too protective" of their IP to give away its movie rights - unless Studio Ghibli is interested

The developer of Stardew Valley says they're "too protective" of their IP to give away its movie rights - unless the likes of Studio Ghibli or David Lynch are interested.

In an interview with IGN , Eric 'ConcernedApe' Barone talked about the possibility of a Stardew Valley movie, following the likes of Five Nights at Freddy's, Super Mario Bros, Uncharted, and more - which have recently been adapted for the big screen. "I'm just too protective of my IP to just hand it over to someone and say go ahead and make a Stardew Valley movie or whatever," the developer tells the outlet, "I would need to be closely involved with that."

There is an exception to this rule, however, and it comes in the form of My Neighbor Totoro filmmakers Studio Ghibli or Twin Peaks creator David Lynch. "If Studio Ghibli approached me, I would probably say okay, let's do it," Barone jokes. "If David Lynch approached me and wanted to make a Stardew Valley movie, I would say go ahead, just do it." Stardew Valley's wholesome vibes would make it the perfect Studio Ghibli movie, although David Lynch's take on the farming sim will probably be quite different.

A Stardew Valley movie may not be on the cards right now, but there's still plenty to look forward to if you're a fan of the game. For starters, we've got the Stardew Valley 1.6 update coming soon, which is set to add a lot of new content, including a major festival, 100+ new lines of dialogue, a new farm type, new late-game content, and even more "secrets." Beyond this, the same developer is also working on their next game Haunted Chocolatier , and another mysterious new project .