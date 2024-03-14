Star Wars Villainous: Revenge at Last introduces the franchise's most underrated villain

The villains of a galaxy far, far away are just as iconic as its heroes, and it seems like the folks over at Ravensburger agree with the latest expansion to Star Wars Villainous.

Called Star Wars Villainous: Revenge at Last, this exquisitely evil 'expandalone' experience will be able to be enjoyed with or without the main Star Wars Villainous game, and will add Darth Maul and Captain Phasma to the roster of playable baddies. The only bad news is you won't be able to pit Maleficent against Darth Maul, as Disney Villainous isn't compatible with its Star Wars counterpart.



In our Disney Villainous review, we heaped praise on how much thought and care was put into reshaping the game mechanics around each villain's personality and story. This is also proven to be true of Star Wars Villainous and the subsequent expansions, all of which closely link the contents of new Villain decks to their villain's immoral Ambitions.

As well as this, Revenge at Last will feature returning Star Wars Villainous mechanics like Force wielder currency and rules for piloting galactic transport. There will be details on gameplay revealed when pre-orders launch.

While you might have some kiddos in your life who long to be a Sith lord or lead a Stormtrooper army, Revenge at Last is suggested for players aged 10 and up. That's mostly due to the game's relative complexity. Let's put it this way, I've had grown adults take a couple of turns to fully figure out the mechanics of Disney Villainous!

In line with this year's new Disney Villainous expansion format, Revenge at Last will be available at the slightly lower price of $19.99 and will contain two characters with their own Villain deck and minimalist figurine. I have to admit, I'm excited to see how Captain Phasma's chrome suit will be represented in all its shiny glory on one of those meeples.



Pre-orders for Star Wars Villainous: Revenge at Last will be begin June 24, 2024 and the game will go on sale at Target on July 21, 2024. In the meantime, you could pick up the previous Star Wars Villainous expansion Scum and Villainy to get your dark side fix.

