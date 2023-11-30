From Geonosian brain worms to the Sarlacc pit, Star Wars fans are reminding us that the galaxy far, far away is actually terrifying

It can't all be Baby Yoda and Loth-cats. Star Wars fans are reminding us that the galaxy far, far away is actually a terrifying place, full of horrors spine-chilling enough to keep you awake at night.

In a Reddit discussion over the scariest things in the Star Wars universe, fans have plenty of ideas. "Those damn pesky Geonosian brain worms," says one person – these creatures featured in The Clone Wars, and, once they invade a host body, can totally take control of their unfortunate victim.

"Sarlacc Pit. I don't know if I've heard of a worse fate than that in Star Wars," is someone else's verdict – introduced in Return of the Jedi, the Sarlacc Pit slowly digests anyone unlucky enough to fall into it (unless you're Boba Fett and can stage a miraculous escape, of course).

Someone else gets a little more esoteric: "It's surprising no one mentions this, but the dark side. If the Force is mystical then the exact nature of the dark side is apocryphal. Is it an aspect, a corruption or its own thing? Does it have a will or is it just there? Is it truly intoxicating or is this a placebo effect born of ego? It's a very interesting concept."

"Being trapped with Darth Vader in a narrow hallway," is another fan's pick – as anyone who's seen Rogue One can attest, that would be pretty terrifying.

"The dark side worlds. Korriban, Dromund Kaas, Dagobah, Yavin 4, Dathomir, Exegol… they all seem to be places straight out of horror movies really," says another person .

The galaxy is a dangerous place, clearly – for our pick, we're still shivering over that massive spider from The Mandalorian season 2.

