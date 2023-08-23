Star Trucker's latest gameplay trailer lays out how you’ll be making a name for yourself as a master space hauler with your rocket-powered rig.

Developer Monster and Monster is bringing the trucking simulation genre to the void of space next year, where you’ll need to look after your truck and yourself as you haul cargo throughout the stars. As this Future Games Show August Showcase gameplay trailer shows, the roads really don’t get more open than this, but that doesn’t mean they’re safe!

Starting as a novice haulier, you’ll quickly build up funds by completing jobs and scavenging for salvage. You can use all of this to upgrade your rig with new components, trailers and flashy paint jobs, enhancing your star-trucking capabilities. As your truck improves, you’ll gain new hauling opportunities from suppliers throughout the galaxy, and you’ll need to deliver your cargo hyper highways across the galaxy.

As well as cargo, you’ll also need ample space for supplies and tools for truck maintenance and creature comforts. Make sure your toolkit and spacesuit are always to hand as refuelling and repairs might require some extra-vehicular activity in the cold of space. Then you can treat yourself to a pack of cold ones after a hard day’s work.

Cruising through the expanse of space might seem like a lonely job, but Star Trucker also features a cast of fully voiced characters for you to interact with and radio stations with original music for you to listen to. Don’t get too distracted listening to space rock music as you watch the galactic scenery whizz by as you’ll also have to contend with literal space rocks and other hazards as you travel across the stars.

Star Trucker will be making its way to PC via Steam some time in 2024.

